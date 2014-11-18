This study was a before and after study. The authors compared antibiotic use before and after a bi-weekly "time out" session during which residents reviewed antibiotic use among their in-patients. Not surprisingly, they found that their intervention worked.
COMMENT: this is a classic case of the Hawthorne Bias. Am surprised at how sloppy this research was, yet got published in a top medical research journal. SHAME !
Antibiotic Self-stewardship: Trainee-Led Structured Antibiotic Time-outs to Improve Antimicrobial Use.
