Portable Internet ECG Recording Systems

QUESTION: Is an Internet-enabled ECG recording system (iECG) useful?
METHODS: 24 individuals with risk of cardiovascular disease were monitored. The subjects sent ECG recordings over the Internet to their physician.
RESULTS: Only 21/24 subjects were able to send their ECG recordings over the Internet. A total of 504 ECG recordings were obtained using the iECG. No adverse cardiovascular events were observed. A survey of the subjects showed a 68% satisfaction rate.
CONCLUSION: The iECG may prove to be a useful tool for monitoring cardiovascular health in workers residing abroad.
J Occup Health. 2014 Sep 17
METHODS: 24 individuals with risk of cardiovascular disease were monitored. The subjects sent ECG recordings over the Internet to their physician.
RESULTS: Only 21/24 subjects were able to send their ECG recordings over the Internet. A total of 504 ECG recordings were obtained using the iECG. No adverse cardiovascular events were observed. A survey of the subjects showed a 68% satisfaction rate.
CONCLUSION: The iECG may prove to be a useful tool for monitoring cardiovascular health in workers residing abroad.
J Occup Health. 2014 Sep 17