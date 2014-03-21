Email and Mobile Phone Prompts and Internet-Delivered Smoking Prevention Interventions

BACKGROUND: evidence concerning effectiveness of prompts to promote reuse of a smoking prevention website among children is still scarce.
OBJECTIVE: are prompts effective in promoting reuse of an intervention website?
METHODS: Schools were randomized to a no-prompt group (n=50) or a prompt group (n=58). All children could revisit the intervention website, but only the children in the prompt group received email and SMS prompts to revisit the website.
RESULTS: Children in the prompt group reused the intervention website significantly more often compared to children in the no-prompt group.
CONCLUSIONS: Prompts can stimulate children to reuse an intervention website aimed at smoking prevention.
J Med Internet Res. 2014;16(3):e86