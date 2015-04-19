The use of social networking platforms for sexual health promotion: identifying key strategies for successful user engagement.
Among Twitter and Facebook profiles promoting sexual health, the strategies that created the greatest engagement were: a) making regular updates (median 46 posts or 124 tweets per month by the top-ranked profiles); b) individualised interaction with users; and c) encouraging interaction and conversation by posing questions. Uploading multimedia material and highlighting celebrity involvement were also key strategies. (BMC Public Health. 2015 Feb 6;15(1):85.)