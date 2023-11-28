Safeguarding Medical Research Integrity Through Statistical Ethics

A new narrative review underscores how the ethical application of statistics is fundamental for rigorous, reproducible medical research. It highlights common statistical pitfalls like p-hacking and over-reliance on p-values that can undermine findings. Historical examples demonstrate how such errors have led to public harm, including with past hormone therapy and vaccine trials. Recommendations to raise standards encompass more statistical oversight during proposal reviews, requiring open access data and mandating an ethical discussion. As the article emphasizes, upholding core ethical principles in clinical trials necessitates meticulous statistical planning and analysis.
Citation: Heston TF. Statistical Ethics in Medical Research: A Narrative Review. Jour Clin Med Res. 2023;4(3):1-10. http://dx.doi.org/10.46889/JCMR.2023.4308