The Heston Model for characterizing unpredictable volatility in finance continues to show promise, if validated, for enhancing analysis in healthcare. By quantifying fluctuating variability, this mathematical approach could strengthen disease modeling and treatment personalization. However, rigorous testing is still needed before clinical adoption. The versatility of techniques across fields merits ongoing open-minded assessment, as proven applications hold meaningful potential.
Citation: Heston TF. Quantifying uncertainty: potential medical applications of the heston model of financial stochastic volatility. Contemporary Perspective on Science, Technology and Research. 2024 Jan 1;3:92-103. doi: https://doi.org/10.9734/bpi/cpstr/v3/2797G
