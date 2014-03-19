Use of the Internet as a Source of Oral Health Information

Purpose: How do dental patients in Bangalore, India, use the Internet as a source of information on oral health?
Materials and Methods: The data was collected from 572 patients attending the outpatient departments of public and private hospitals by administering a specially designed proforma questionnaire.
Results: 26% of patients used the Internet for information on oral health.
Conclusion: Low socioeconomic status and a low educational level act as barriers to using the internet. Creating awareness amongst people of different educational backgrounds would increase internet use for acquiring information on oral health.
Oral Health Prev Dent. 2014 Jan 10