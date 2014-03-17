March 17, 2014

Internet Gambling Among Community Adults and University Students in Macao.

BACKGROUND: Despite the high availability of offline gambling in Macao, China, Internet gambling remainS attractive to many gamblers due to its anonymity and convenience.

METHODS: 952 community adults were randomly sampled.

RESULTS: 5% of the community adult respondents preferred online gambling compared to offline gambling. The past-year prevalence of online gambling was about 1 %. Internet gambling was associated with casino employment. Male gender, casino employment, materialism, and life dissatisfaction were significant risk factors of pathological gambling.

CONCLUSION: People prefer offline compared to online gambling.

J Gambl Stud. 2014 Mar 5;