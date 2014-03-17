Internet Gambling Among Community Adults and University Students in Macao.

BACKGROUND: Despite the high availability of offline gambling in Macao, China, Internet gambling remainS attractive to many gamblers due to its anonymity and convenience.
METHODS: 952 community adults were randomly sampled.
RESULTS: 5% of the community adult respondents preferred online gambling compared to offline gambling. The past-year prevalence of online gambling was about 1 %. Internet gambling was associated with casino employment. Male gender, casino employment, materialism, and life dissatisfaction were significant risk factors of pathological gambling.
CONCLUSION: People prefer offline compared to online gambling.
