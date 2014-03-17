March 17, 2014

Exploring the efficacy and acceptability of Internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy for young adults with anxiety and depression: An open trial.

HYPOTHESIS: Internet based therapy works for young people with depression and anxiety.

METHODS: a therapist-guided Internet-delivered treatment for depression and anxiety in young adults aged 18-24 was evaluated. Four lessons were delivered over 5 weeks. Measurements of depression and anxiety were taken before treatment, immediately after treatment ended, and 3 months after treatment ended.


RESULTS: Treatment significantly reduced depression and anxiety. The therapist spent an average of 37 minutes (SD = 18 minutes) in contact with participants during treatment. Participants rated the treatment as acceptable.

CONCLUSIONS: Therapist-guided Internet-delivered treatments work in young adults with anxiety and depression.


Aust N Z J Psychiatry. 2014 Mar 12