Exploring the efficacy and acceptability of Internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy for young adults with anxiety and depression: An open trial.

HYPOTHESIS: Internet based therapy works for young people with depression and anxiety.
METHODS: a therapist-guided Internet-delivered treatment for depression and anxiety in young adults aged 18-24 was evaluated. Four lessons were delivered over 5 weeks. Measurements of depression and anxiety were taken before treatment, immediately after treatment ended, and 3 months after treatment ended.
RESULTS: Treatment significantly reduced depression and anxiety. The therapist spent an average of 37 minutes (SD = 18 minutes) in contact with participants during treatment. Participants rated the treatment as acceptable.
CONCLUSIONS: Therapist-guided Internet-delivered treatments work in young adults with anxiety and depression.
Aust N Z J Psychiatry. 2014 Mar 12