Smartphone Based Wound Assessment

BACKGROUND: Diabetic foot ulcers are a significant health issue.
QUESTION: can the use of an Android app using a smartphone with a high resolution camera help patients assess diabetic ulcer wound healing?
METHODS: the app makes an outline of the foot determined based on skin color, and the wound boundary is found using a simple connected region detection method. Within the wound boundary, the healing status is next assessed based on red-yellow-black color evaluation model. Moreover, the healing status is quantitatively assessed, based on trend analysis of time records for a given patient.
RESULTS: the system appears to efficiently analyze the wound healing status with good accuracy.
IEEE Trans Biomed Eng. 2014 Sep 17;
