Online Mental Health Treatments

The internet as a mental health advisor in Germany--results of a national survey.BACKGROUND: The Internet constitutes a popular source of health information. However, the use of the Internet and other modern media in the domain of mental health remains widely unclear.
QUESTION: are people ready to seek mental health information online, and make use of online counseling and media-assisted psychotherapy?
METHODS: A representative survey of 2411 Germans was conducted.
RESULTS:
- Greater than a fourth of Germans surveyed would consider seeking help online in case of mental health problems, primarily by using the Internet to do research and by participating in online forums.
- A small number of those surveyed had already used online counseling.
- Most did not know about the availability of online counseling.
- Willingness to use online counseling in the future was moderate, with most showing a clear preference towards face-to-face treatment.
