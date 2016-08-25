Longitudinal Associations Between Cyberbullying Involvement and Adolescent Mental Health.

Adolescent cyber bully victims are more likely to experience depressive symptoms, social anxiety symptoms, and below average well-being. J Adolesc Health. 2016 Aug 12.
Comment: The most astonishing part of this study was the prevalence of cyber bullying: 8% of subjects reported being cyber bullies, and 20% of subjects reported being a cyber bully victim within the previous year!
Comment: The most astonishing part of this study was the prevalence of cyber bullying: 8% of subjects reported being cyber bullies, and 20% of subjects reported being a cyber bully victim within the previous year!