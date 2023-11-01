A new study analyzed data across all 50 US states to identify factors driving differences in homelessness rates. It found the cost of living index, mainly housing costs, as the primary contributor to homelessness. Unemployment, poverty, and alcohol misuse also emerged as significant factors. Unexpectedly, reduced access to prescription opioids was linked with increased homelessness, suggesting restrictive opioid policies may have unintended consequences. The insights can inform resource allocation and policies to alleviate homelessness through comprehensive, collaborative approaches.
Citation: Heston TF. The Cost of Living Index as a Primary Driver of Homelessness in the United States: A Cross-State Analysis. Cureus. 2023;15(10):e46975. Published 2023 Oct 13. doi:10.7759/cureus.46975