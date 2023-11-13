Comparing Approaches to Smoking Cessation: What Works Best?

In 1993, a meta-analysis examined the efficacy of various smoking cessation strategies. The review found clinical interventions to be more successful than community-based programs. Brief counseling from healthcare providers, nicotine replacement therapy, workplace smoking bans, and increased tobacco taxes were among the most effective clinical approaches. While this meta-analysis illuminated the short-term effectiveness of different cessation tactics, further research is required to understand long-term outcomes. These findings highlight the value of integrating smoking cessation initiatives into comprehensive tobacco control efforts.
Citation: Heston TF. Smoking cessation strategies: a meta-analysis. Southern Medical Journal. 1993;86(Suppl):S36. doi: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.10120006