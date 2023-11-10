Gender Disparities in Emergency Cardiac Care Persist

A study from 1997 confirms previous findings that women face gender disparities in emergency care for suspected heart attacks. Compared to men, women experienced delays in obtaining ECGs and being evaluated by physicians. Women were also less likely to be admitted to intensive care units. Despite increased awareness, these gaps in care for women persist nationwide. More training and protocols are needed to eliminate gender bias and improve outcomes for female cardiac patients.
Citation: Heston, T. F., & Lewis, L. M. (1997). Gender bias in acute myocardial infarction. The American Journal of Cardiology, 79(6), 844. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.10095950