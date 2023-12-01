Exploring Interconnections Between Music, Art, Physics and Medicine

A new article titled "The Beholder - A Symphony of Life in Medicine" traces the author's journey integrating artistic, scientific, and humanistic perspectives. It reveals striking symmetries between music, visual art, quantum physics, and medicine, illuminating an interconnected reality. As a holistic musician drawn to medicine as a creative act of healing, the author has woven together these disparate strands into a remarkable tapestry merging arts, physics, and caregiving.
