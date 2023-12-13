Standardizing PET/CT Scan Analysis Improves Cancer Care

Clear, thorough PET/CT scan interpretation is crucial for optimal cancer care. A standardized methodology like that outlined here ensures all key elements are addressed - correct protocols, multiplanar review, correlating PET and CT, categorizing anatomy, detailing lesions, assessing therapeutic response, answering the clinical question, recommending further imaging, and reporting metrics like SUVs. This systematization aims to improve clarity for referring physicians to guide treatment. Given the central role PET/CT plays in cancer care, standardizing analysis deserves attention.
Citation: Heston TF, Wahl R, Jacene H. A Systematic Approach to PET/CT Interpretation and Reporting in Oncology. Journal of Nuclear Medicine 2009;50(Supplement 2): 1089. https://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/50/supplement_2/1089